StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said there had been 'highly encouraging progress at the Wressle development in North Lincolnshire, of which it had a 40% stake.
Instantaneous flow rates from the Ashover Grit reservoir of 884 barrels of oil per day were achieved on a significantly restricted choke setting with high wellhead flowing pressure, the company said.
It added that 480,000 cubic feet of gas was produced per day, or around 80 barrels of oil equivalent per day, plus in excess of 950 barrels of oil equivalent per day achieved.
The flow potential of Wressle remained to be fully tested, Union Jack said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.