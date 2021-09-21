StockMarketWire.com - Workforce benefits and services provider Personal posted a 23% fall in first-half profit after margins were squeezed by pandemic restrictions.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June decreased to £3.2 million, down from £4.2 million year-on-year.
Revenue rose rose 12% to £34.2 million but earnings declined, reflecting a change in revenue mix driven by Covid-19-related restrictions on face-to-face insurance sales.
Personal cut its interim dividend to 5.3p per share, down from 7.4p year-on-year.
Looking forward, the company said a positive first-half performance alongside current trading gave 'increased confidence in full-year trading'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
