StockMarketWire.com - Workforce benefits and services provider Personal posted a 23% fall in first-half profit after margins were squeezed by pandemic restrictions.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through June decreased to £3.2 million, down from £4.2 million year-on-year.

Revenue rose rose 12% to £34.2 million but earnings declined, reflecting a change in revenue mix driven by Covid-19-related restrictions on face-to-face insurance sales.

Personal cut its interim dividend to 5.3p per share, down from 7.4p year-on-year.

Looking forward, the company said a positive first-half performance alongside current trading gave 'increased confidence in full-year trading'.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com