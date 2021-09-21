StockMarketWire.com - Fintech and support services group Fintel reported a rise in profit amid ongoing demand in its core intermediary business.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021,pre-tax profit rose to £5.0 million from £4.4 million year-on-year, while revenue was up 10% to £31.7 million.

The company said it intended to pay an interim dividend of 1.0p per share, on or around 4 November 2021.

Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'confident of meeting our full year expectations.'


