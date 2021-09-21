StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said an exploration well in Egypt had discovered oil.

The ASX-1X well had encountered at least 10 metres of net pay in a number of oil-bearing reservoirs, the company said.

Completion of the well and well-testing was now planned, and if successful, would be followed by an application to the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation for a development lease.

The well was located 7 kilometres to the north of the producing Al Jahraa Field.

It reached a total depth of 4,272 metres, several days ahead of schedule and under-budget, United Oil & Gas said.


