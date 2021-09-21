StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth and asset management business Mattioli Woods said its annual profit more than halved after a rise in revenue was offset by acquisition and staff costs.

Pre-tax profit for the year through May dropped to £5.1 million, down from £12.7 million year-on-year, even as revenue rose 7% to £62.6 million.

Mattioli Woods declared a full-year dividend of 21p per share, up 5% year-on-year.

'The easing of lockdown restrictions and continued roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme are beginning to support investor confidence,' chief executive Ian Mattioli said.

'Investment markets have partially recovered from the weakness seen at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic but look likely to remain volatile for some time.'

'This provides a significant opportunity for Mattioli Woods, as people seek to take charge of their financial affairs and manage wealth through the generations.'


