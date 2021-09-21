StockMarketWire.com - Digital learning and talent management services provider Learning Technologies hiked its interim dividend as acquisition helped boost first-half profit.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit increased to £4.6 million from £4.1 million year-on-year, revenues increased by 28.9% to £82.6 million.
Revenue growth reflected 'the contribution from acquired business and like-for-like constant currency organic growth of c.7% compared with a decline of c.8% in 2020,' the company said
An interim dividend of 0.30 pence per share was approved, up 20% from last year's 0.25 pence per share.
'We are confident that we can continue to profitably build on these strong foundations as we remain on target, despite currency headwinds, to deliver on market expectations for the full year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
