StockMarketWire.com - Insolvency litigation financing company Manolete Partners said its trading performance in the financial year to date had been in line with expectations.

Steady progress had come despite the impact of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, which led to a fall in corporate insolvencies, chief executive Steven Cooklin said in an AGM trading update.

'With the recent confirmation that these temporary measures are being phased out from 1st October we expect to see a return to more normal market conditions in the second half of this year and beyond,' Cooklin said.

'Manolete Partners is very well positioned in the insolvency financing market and for long term profitable growth.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com