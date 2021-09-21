StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and production company Longboat Energy said drilling operations on the Egyptian Vulture exploration well were underway.
The well, operated by Equinor, was expected to take up to seven weeks to drill with an estimated pre-carry net cost to Longboat of about $5 million.
'The drilling of the Egyptian Vulture prospect is being undertaken by the West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig,' the company said.
'The Egyptian Vulture well is targeting gross mean prospective resources of 103 mmboe with further potential upside to bring the total to 208 mmboe on a gross basis,' it added.
'The chance of success associated with this prospect is 25% with the key risk being related to reservoir quality and thickness.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
