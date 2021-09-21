StockMarketWire.com - Payments group MobilityOne booked a rise in annual profit, underpinned by strong growth at its e-payment business in Malaysia.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £2.26 million, up from £1.08 million year-on-year, as revenue jumped 46% to £246.7 million.
'The Covid-19 pandemic has not negatively affected the group's financial performance,' chairman Abu Bakar bin Mohd Taib said.
'This is primarily as a result of the nature of the group's major business activities being focused on e-payments.'
'Notwithstanding that the group's international remittance services and e-money business in Malaysia and business activities in the Philippines and Brunei are expected to remain insignificant in 2021, the group remains positive on its business outlook for the remainder of 2021.'
'This is particularly in light of the activity within the group's mobile phone prepaid airtime reload and bill payment business in Malaysia.'
'In addition, the group will continue to enhance its product offering and pursue new business opportunities for future growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.