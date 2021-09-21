StockMarketWire.com - Botswana Diamonds reported 'positive' drill results from the Thorny River property in South Africa.

Nine percussion holes totalling 483 metres, were drilled. One hole intersected 19.1 metres of kimberlite zone, the 'biggest thickness found in all three drilling programmes to date,' the company said.

Another hole intersected a thickness of 13.5m of kimberlite zone.

'The average kimberlite zone intersection was between 1.5 and 5 metres. The two thickest intersections close to the River Blow are particularly exciting. Given these results, we are now examining commercial mine alternatives,' it added.


