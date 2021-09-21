StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services business Knights said 'strong momentum' from the second half of its fiscal year had continued into the new financial year.
The company also said it had made a 'good' start to trading in FY22, in line with the its expectations.
'The last financial year saw Knights deliver another year of strong cash generative, profitable growth demonstrating the resilience of our business model and our people,' the company said.
'Following the initial impact of the pandemic in the first half of the year, the group returned to strong organic growth in the second half of the year which complemented the contribution made from recent acquisitions,' it added.
