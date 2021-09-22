CA
23/09/2021 13:30 retail trade
28/09/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
23/09/2021 08:30 Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment
CN
28/09/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
23/09/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/09/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
28/09/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
23/09/2021 08:00 GDP
27/09/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
23/09/2021 09:00 flash PMI
27/09/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
23/09/2021 08:15 flash PMI
28/09/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
24/09/2021 11:00 labour force survey
28/09/2021 11:00 retail sales
IT
24/09/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/09/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
24/09/2021 00:30 CPI
24/09/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
27/09/2021 00:50 services producer price index
27/09/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
23/09/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
23/09/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
24/09/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
28/09/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
US
23/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
23/09/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/09/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2021 15:00 leading indicators
23/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/09/2021 15:00 new residential sales
27/09/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
28/09/2021 13:30 goods trade balance
28/09/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
28/09/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
28/09/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com