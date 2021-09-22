StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley operating Ten Entertainment reported a deeper first-half loss after the pandemic lockdowns squashed sales, but it also upgraded its guidance as demand comes roaring back.
The company said sales had recovered to a record following an easing of lockdowns and as it benefits from a 'staycation' trend.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £8.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £5.6m million.
Sales more than halved to £10.6 million, down from £22.5 million, with company's alleys only open for six trading weeks during the reporting period.
Like-for-like sales in the six weeks from 17 May had jumped 23%. In the 11 weeks since 27 June they had soared 42%, and in the 17 weeks to 12 September they were up 36%.
Ten Entertainment said 'exceptional summer trading' put its full-year outlook ahead of previous management expectations.
The company was targeting double-digit sales growth in 2022 compared to 2019 baseline, though added demand was likely moderate in 2021 as staycation bubble subsides.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.