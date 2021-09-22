StockMarketWire.com - Sports-betting group Entain said DraftKings had sweetened its takeover for the company to 2,800 pence per share from 2,500 pence share.
The improved proposal was received on 19 September 2021.
'The board of Entain will carefully consider the proposal and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. Shareholders are urged to take no action at this time,' the company said.
DraftKings' proposed offer 2,800 pence per Entain share -- consisting of 630 pence in cash and the balance payable in new DraftKings Class A common shares -- represented a premium of 46.2% to Entain's closing share price on 20 September 2021.
Under market rules, DraftKings must submit an offer by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 19 October 2021 or walk away.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.