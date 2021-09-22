StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had deployed or committed to deploy £88 million of a recent equity raising in six transactions.
The company had in July raised equity of £109 million.
The blended net initial yield of the deals was 5.4% and was made up of a combination of income producing assets and forward funding commitments covering 771,748 square feet of space.
Separately a further £15 million was deployed before the equity raise, in three transactions for 157,516 square feet of space.
'The manager continues to transact on its pipeline of attractive investment opportunities and expects to deploy the remaining proceeds of the equity raise as well as draw down on available debt facilities as planned,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
