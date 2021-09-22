StockMarketWire.com - Shipbroking services company Braemar Shipping Services said it was on track to deliver first-half results 'well ahead' of the interim period last year and modestly ahead of the upgraded expectations.

Performance in the first half of the year was well ahead of the same period last year, following a rebound in interest in the shipping industry from both a lending and equity investment point of view.

The company said it expects to announce an interim dividend with the interim results for the period to 31 August 2021 which would be released to the market in early November 2021.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com