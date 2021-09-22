StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had won a two-year contract worth more than $750,000 from an unnamed clinical research organization to support its sponsor's phase 2 Alzheimer's disease clinical trial.

'Conducted across 41 investigator sites within the Unites States and Europe, the clinical trial will enrol patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a subcutaneously administered investigational product,' the company said.


