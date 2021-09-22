StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security services company ECSC narrowed its first-half losses as ongoing demand for cyber security services boosted revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £302,000 from £340,000 year-on-year as revenue increased 15% to £3.0 million.
'Strong growth across both our MDR and assurance divisions, driven in part by a rise in cyber security incidents,' the company said.
'The UK cyber security market remains an attractive segment of the wider IT sector. Against this backdrop, we are confident that the organic growth strategy of ECSC remains appropriate,' it added.
