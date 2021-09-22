StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter Entertainment said it had settled the legal dispute with Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Under the settlement deal, Flutter agrees to pay $200 million to the Commonwealth of Kentucky in addition to $100 million previously forfeited to the Commonwealth as part of the supersedeas bond in the case.

In return, the Commonwealth of Kentucky had agreed to cease all further actions with respect to the case.


