StockMarketWire.com - Gas and power project developer Prospex Energy said joint venture company Tarba Energia had approved the budget for well intervention work at a gas-to-power project at El Romeral, Spain.
Prospex Energy said the well workover had the potential to increase gas production by up to 15,000 cubic metres per day and allow the subsequent start-up of a second generator to double electrical output.
A gross budget of €89,000 had been fully approved by Tarba, which was the operator of the plant and was in the advanced stages of selecting contractors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
