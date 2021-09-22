StockMarketWire.com - SaaS digital platform Eagle Eye delivered its maiden annual profit as efforts to cut costs and new business boosted performance.
For the financial year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £0.1 million compared with a loss of £0.3 million year-on-year as revenue increased 12% to £22.8 million.
'Following record new client wins during FY21, Eagle Eye has entered FY22 with a considerably expanded underlying business and positive trajectory,' the company said.
'In addition to securing new enterprise customers across multiple geographies, we have increased our engagement with existing customers and expanded the AIR platform, while carefully managing our cost base and cash resources, delivering a maiden full year profit before tax,' it added.
'Trading in the current year is in line with Board expectations and the Board is confident in achieving a positive year of growth in FY22.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.