StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals reported a maiden inferred resource for its Hancock iron ore project in Western Australia of more than 10 million tonnes.
The initial inferred JORC compliant resource stood at 10.4 million tonnes at 60.4% iron.
Low levels of deleterious elements indicate that Hancock could produce high-quality direct shipping ore product, the company said.
Ridges E and C were only partially tested to date, and the company said it felt they had considerable potential to define further DSO grade material.
