Fintech group Quantum Blockchain Technologies posted a first-half loss as it continued to develop quantum computing, blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £1.11 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.36 million.

The company had raise £1.7 million through two equity placings and had received shareholder approval to commence a new blockchain and cryptocurrencies strategy.

'The early months of 2021 marked a distinct change of direction for our company, reflected in a change of name from Clear Leisure to Quantum Blockchain Technologies and more practically, a new foundation on which the company's future will be built,' chairman Francesco Gardin said.


