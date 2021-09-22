StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides company Plant Health Care booked a first-half loss after rising sales were more than offset by rising expenses, including R&D and marketing costs.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $2.4 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $4.0 million.

Revenue rose 13% to $3.5 million and cash and cash equivalents including investments at 30 June was $11.1 million.

Plant Health Care forecast trading for the full year to be in line with management expectations.


