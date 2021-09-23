StockMarketWire.com - Pub group Mitchells & Butlers said that in the 18 weeks since full indoor trading reopened like-for-like sales have been 97% of pre-Covid levels.
That followed an improvement since the last update in the most recent 8 weeks to 104%.
Total sales year to date, including 18 weeks of pandemic-enforced closures, are at 45% of pre-Covid levels, the company said.
Trading continued to be stronger in suburban and food-led brands, though the company flagged volatility and a contrast between sales performance at food led and wet led brands, highlighting the continuing uncertainty. Total sales year to date, including 18 weeks of enforced closurea, are at 45% of pre-Covid levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
