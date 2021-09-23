StockMarketWire.com - Pubs and hotels business group Fuller, Smith & Turner said like for like sales for the seven weeks to 18 September 2021 stood at 86% of 2019 pre-COVID levels since the reopening in July from pandemic-enforced closures.
'Our rural pubs and hotels have benefited from the increase in domestic tourism during the summer months and we are now beginning to see a return of customers to our Central London pubs, which is a great sign as we head into a busy trading period,' the company said.
The next report will be on 18 November 2021, when the company issues its half year results for the 26 weeks to 25 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.