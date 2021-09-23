StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company FinnCap said it expected annual performance to be slightly exceed its expectations ahead of 'significant' M&A deals that could potentially be closed before the end of the half year.
Revenue was expected to be slightly above prior guidance of between £40m and £50m for FY22.
Performance since Q1, which was ahead of the prior year, had been 'strong,' the company said.
'Our pipeline remains solid and we are confident that this, combined with our performance to date, underpins our confidence in delivering a result within our full year expected revenue range,' it added.
