StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain said it had priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares at $15.00 per share.
The company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $112,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.
Each ADS offered represents 10 ordinary shares of Argo Blockchain.
In addition, Argo Blockchain has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The ADSs were expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ARBK" on September 23, 2021, and the offering was expected to close on September 27.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
