StockMarketWire.com - The City Pub said it had acquired The Cliftonville Hotel in Cromer, Norfolk, for £1.7 million.
'The Edwardian Grade II listed hotel has been welcoming visitors since 1897 and is a high quality addition to the group's estate,' the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, 1,600,000 was payable in cash and £100,000 payable through the issue of 86,505 new ordinary shares in the company.
