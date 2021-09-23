StockMarketWire.com - Gemstones supplier Gemfields swung to a first-half net profit as the return of mining activity and gemstone demand following the pandemic impact bolstered results.

For the six months ending 30 June 2021, net profit rose to $23.8 million from a loss of $56.7 million year-on-year as revenue increased 548% to $97.2 million.

'We are delighted to announce our return to strong operational and financial performance after the Covid-induced horrors of 2020,' the company said.

'With the mines back in full-swing, a much-improved cash position and the step-change in market demand we've witnessed in our recent auctions, we are palpably excited about the remainder of 2021,' it added.




