StockMarketWire.com - IT managed services company Adept reported a 'positive' start to the year, with current trading in line with its expectations.
Organic growth has delivered improvements in recurring revenues for cloud centric services both ahead of Q121 and ahead of Q421, a trading quarter which saw more normal business activity following the disruption caused by COVID-19.
The increased decline in traditional telephony revenues was as expected and, unlikely to 'stabilise until employees return more fully to onsite working,' the company said, citing the pandemic-led increase in work from home activity.
'The board is pleased to report a positive start to the year with the group trading in line with its expectations in the first four months of the financial year ending 31 March 2022,' it added.
AdEPT intends to announce its half year results for the six months to 30 September 2021 in mid-November 2021.
