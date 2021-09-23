StockMarketWire.com - CBD group Chill Brands announced the launch of a new range of tobacco-free nicotine flavour pouches.
The new product line exposes Chill to 'major growth opportunities in the worldwide flavour pouch market that is expected to reach US$32 billion by 2026,' the company said.
The new line of tobacco-free nicotine flavour pouches is set to launch in retail outlets across the US and online via the company's website in Q4 2021.
'Chill's new product line will be distributed through the Company's extensive network of retail partners and is positioned to benefit from shifting consumer sentiment,' the company sad.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
