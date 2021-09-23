StockMarketWire.com - Online shopping services company Attraqt reported wider losses in the first half of the year as a ramp-up in marketing efforts led to higher costs that offset a climb in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £1.8 million from £1.3 million year-on-year as revenue increased 10% to £11.1 million.
Operating expenses increased by 9% to £7.6 million, driven by an increase in sales and marketing expenditure as business normalised, the company said.
'Whilst ongoing pandemic related uncertainty and challenges remain apparent in the period ahead, we expect that the full year revenue performance, on a constant currency basis, will be in line with expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
