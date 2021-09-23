StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payments and messaging services company Fonix Mobile reported a climb in annual profit as revenue was boosted by new business wins.
For the ear ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose to £7.4 million from £7.2 million year-on-year as revenue increased x%$ to £47.7 million.
The company said that 34 new customer contracts were signed in period, with the active customer count increasing by 13% to 111 active customers at the year end.
A final dividend of 3.53p per share was recommended.
The company said it had made a 'positive' start to FY22, with trading in line with the board's expectations.
