StockMarketWire.com - The City Pub narrowed first-half losses as lower costs helped ease the impact from a fall in revenue.
For the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.6 million from £4.2 million even as revenue fell 27% to £8.9 million.
Since the reopening of indoor trading on 17 May, sales are at above 90% of 2019 levels, with 'further improved trade in city centre sites since the beginning of September as return to work gathers pace,' the company said.
'We have continued to implement a relentless focus on cost control and we are capturing cost savings identified and negotiated over the last year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
