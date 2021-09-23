StockMarketWire.com - Security and surveillance systems Petards swung to a profit, but flagged a drop in its order book following reduced reduced activity at its largest producer, eyeTrain.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £430,000 from a loss of $506,000 last year, as revenue rose to £7.7 million from £7.1 million.
Gross profit margin increased to 39.6% from 34.4%.
Looking ahead, the company said the reduced customer activity levels and order visibility for eyeTrain, the group's largest revenue producer, are being closely monitored.
'The reduction in the group's order book to £9 million at 30 June 2021 reflects this lower eyeTrain activity, down from £12 million at both 30 June and 31 December 2020,' it added.
'Nevertheless, against this backdrop, the board expects further progress to be made in the second half year.'
