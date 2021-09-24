StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies confirmed that its largest customer had signed contracts which renew and materially increase its investment in the company's software and services.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, or ANZ, executed contracts totalling over AUD21 million to cover the period 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022.
The group expected to benefit from revenues in the ANZ contract year in excess of AUD30 million.
'These contracted account revenues provide significantly increased confidence over the group's planned revenues and earnings in FY21, and an important contribution to FY22,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
