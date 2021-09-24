StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instrument sector investment company Judges Scientific hiked its dividend after lifting its outlook on annual performance amid an ongoing recovery from the pandemic.
'Our financial position is robust and the board has confidence that the performance for the year as a whole will be ahead of consensus expectations,' the company said.
The update outlook came alongside stronger first-half profit and revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 55.4% to £6.7 million as revenue increased 14.7% to £43.0 million.
Performance is recovering, and the order book has been restored to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.
Organic order intake was up 25% compared with H1 2020; and 3% up compared with record H1 2019.
The company proposed to raise its interim dividend by 15% to 19 pence per share.
