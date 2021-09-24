StockMarketWire.com - Business aviation services company Gama Aviation swung to a loss in the first half of the year as performance continued to weighed down by the pandemic impact.
For six months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses were $1.5 million compared with a profit of $1.7 million year-on-year as revenue fell to $106.4 million from $109.2 million.
The company suffered a $1.5m share of losses from the Group's 20% associate investment in CASL
'Our H1 2021 results reflect the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the group,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'well placed to weather the remainder of this crisis and is very well positioned to recapture the growth opportunities that will accompany the emerging recovery in the private aviation market from the easing of lockdown measures and travel restrictions.'
