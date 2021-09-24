StockMarketWire.com - Symphony Environmental Technologies raised £750,000 from an equity subscription of 2.5 million shares at a premium.
The subscription price of 30 pence per share, representing a premium of approximately 13% to the closing price of 26.50 pence per share on 23 September 2021.
In addition, 2.5 million warrants had been granted to Vincel - owned by Shruti Lohia, daughter of Mr S P Lohia, the Chairman of Indorama Corporation, Singapore - at an exercise price of 40 pence per ordinary share and would be exercisable for six months from completion of the subscription.
Upon completion of the Subscription, Vincel would own a 14.8% stake in the company.
'The proceeds of the subscription will be used for ongoing working capital purposes and Symphony's continuing development and investment in a range of core complementary technologies,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.