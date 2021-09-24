StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said its urgent care division had been awarded several contract extensions worth a total of about £16 million.

The contract extensions include those awarded to Totally's wholly-owned subsidiary, Vocare, for the provision of integrated urgent care, GP out of hours and urgent treatment centres located in the North East of England and Yorkshire to 30 September 2023 at a value of about £13 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com