StockMarketWire.com - Energy sector investment company Scirocco Energy said its Ruvuma joint venture had awarded a seismic acquisition contract to Africa Geophysical Services.
The Ruvuma joint venture, in which Scirocco owned a 25% stake, had been able to take advantage of favourable market conditions to 'secure a Lumpsum contract considerably below the JV's expected budget for the activity,' the company said.
Africa Geophysical Services intended to commence activities in the Ntorya location from October 2021.
