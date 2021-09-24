StockMarketWire.com - Energy sector investment company Scirocco Energy said its Ruvuma joint venture had awarded a seismic acquisition contract to Africa Geophysical Services.

The Ruvuma joint venture, in which Scirocco owned a 25% stake, had been able to take advantage of favourable market conditions to 'secure a Lumpsum contract considerably below the JV's expected budget for the activity,' the company said.

Africa Geophysical Services intended to commence activities in the Ntorya location from October 2021.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com