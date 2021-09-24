StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company Kingswood reported narrower losses as revenue was boosted by the contribution of acquisitions and growth in the US.

For the first half of 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £3.7 million from £6.1 million as revenue jumped 646% to £61.5 million.

Revenue growth reflected 'the impact of acquisitions and growth in the US,' the company said.

'US revenues of £50.9 million performed well mainly from EF Hutton investment banking services which benefitted from strong capital market activity,' the company said.

The UK wealth management and investment management division delivered £10.6 million revenue for the half.


