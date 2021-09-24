StockMarketWire.com - Spectrometry instruments developer Microsaic Systems signed an agreement with Jiangsu Henzhihe Technologies to support the company's China operations.
Under the agreement, Jiangsu Henzhihe Technologies, or HZH, will provide integration and service support for Microsaic's operations in China.
'Production in China of the MS hospital diagnostic monitoring equipment is expected to commence before the end of this year to support the Chinese Distributor through local production and service support, which are pre-requisites to securing a medical license,' the company said.
'Once the medical license in China has been secured in 2022, HZH and the Company estimate a target rising to 100 units per annum for each therapeutic drug monitoring sector over the next two to three years, and there several sectors in this market and in other analytical sectors,' it added.
