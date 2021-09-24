StockMarketWire.com - Land and property developer Harworth said it had received planning permission for the regeneration of the former Ironbridge Power Station in Shropshire into a mixed-use development comprising up to 1,000 new homes, alongside a range of commercial, leisure and community uses.

The planning permission from Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee followed the approval of planning permission for the development from Telford & Wrekin Council in May 2021.

'Site preparation works are ongoing, with demolition works due to be substantially complete by the end of this year. The development will then be delivered in phases over 10 to 15 years,' the company said.






