StockMarketWire.com - Land and property developer Harworth said it had received planning permission for the regeneration of the former Ironbridge Power Station in Shropshire into a mixed-use development comprising up to 1,000 new homes, alongside a range of commercial, leisure and community uses.
The planning permission from Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee followed the approval of planning permission for the development from Telford & Wrekin Council in May 2021.
'Site preparation works are ongoing, with demolition works due to be substantially complete by the end of this year. The development will then be delivered in phases over 10 to 15 years,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.