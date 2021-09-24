StockMarketWire.com - Touchstone Exploration said the Royston-1 exploration well in Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, delivered better-than-expected drilling results after encountering 'substantial' hydrocarbon accumulations.
An aggregate 393 gross feet of hydrocarbon pay was identified in two unique thrust sheets in the Herrera sands. That was almost double the company's target of 200 feet of gross sand pay.
'The amount of identified hydrocarbon pay further verifies the opportunity in the block for our future phase two exploration program,'the company said.
Touchstone, which has an 80% operating working interest in the well, said it had 'commenced planning production testing operations in the Herrera Formation using the same equipment that verified the Cascadura discovery.'
'With the assistance of the new seismic and upcoming production testing data, we anticipate this to be the largest geological structure identified on the block in the Herrera Formation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
