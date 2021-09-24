StockMarketWire.com - Battery cells maker Amte Power said it had appointed James Hobson as chief financial officer designate starting 4 October 2021.

Hobson will take over the role of CFO following the conclusion of the upcoming AGM.

Most recently, Hobson was CFO of ADC Energy UK, a clean technology company commercialising new DC microgrid technology powered by batteries.


