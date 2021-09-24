StockMarketWire.com - Battery cells maker Amte Power said it had appointed James Hobson as chief financial officer designate starting 4 October 2021.
Hobson will take over the role of CFO following the conclusion of the upcoming AGM.
Most recently, Hobson was CFO of ADC Energy UK, a clean technology company commercialising new DC microgrid technology powered by batteries.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.