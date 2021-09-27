CA
28/09/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
29/09/2021 13:30 PPI
CH
30/09/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
28/09/2021 04:00 industrial profit
30/09/2021 03:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
30/09/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
28/09/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
30/09/2021 08:55 unemployment
30/09/2021 13:00 CPI
ES
29/09/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/09/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
29/09/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
30/09/2021 10:00 unemployment
FR
28/09/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
29/09/2021 07:45 housing starts
30/09/2021 07:45 PPI
30/09/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
28/09/2021 11:00 retail sales
IT
29/09/2021 09:00 PPI
30/09/2021 09:00 unemployment
30/09/2021 10:00 CPI
JP
29/09/2021 01:30 import & export statistics
30/09/2021 00:50 retail sales
30/09/2021 00:50 industrial production
30/09/2021 06:00 construction orders
30/09/2021 06:00 housing starts
UK
28/09/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
29/09/2021 09:30 mortgage approvals
30/09/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
30/09/2021 07:00 Q2 GDP
US
28/09/2021 13:30 goods trade balance
28/09/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
28/09/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
28/09/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
29/09/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
29/09/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
29/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
30/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
30/09/2021 13:30 3rd estimate GDP
30/09/2021 15:00 House Financial Services Committee hearing on Treasury and Fed Covid-19 response
30/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
