StockMarketWire.com - Aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce said had struck a deal with the US Air Force that would see it power its B-52 bombers for decades.
Rolls-Royce said it had been selected to provide the powerplant for the B-52 Stratofortress under the so-called Commercial Engine Replacement Program.
'The decision means the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 for the next 30 years,' the company said.
'The Air Force made the announcement after a vigorous multi-year competition.'
Rolls-Royce said the F130 and its commercial family of engines had accumulated more than 27 million engine flight hours.
'The F130 is the perfect fit for the B-52 with proven reliability, superb life cycle cost, and low integration risk,' it added.
'A variant of the Rolls-Royce engine selected to power the iconic B-52 is already in service with the USAF around the world, powering both the C-37 and E-11 BACN aircraft.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
