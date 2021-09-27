StockMarketWire.com - Flow-control equipment maker Rotork said it had started the up to £30 million second tranche of a £50 million share buyback announced in August.
The second tranche of a maxium of 10 million shares would run from 27 September and end no later than 31 December.
